Germany releases timeline on Christmas market truck attacker
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — Germany has published a timeline of authorities' handling of the Tunisian man who drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and wounding scores.
The chronology, published Monday , details Anis Amri's whereabouts in Germany, his risk evaluation and his criminal
Last February, state authorities declared him a potential threat. He was under surveillance by several German agencies, but they repeatedly concluded he did not pose a concrete or immediate danger.
Amri, who came to Germany in mid-2015, had been rejected for asylum but authorities had been unable to deport him due to paperwork problems.