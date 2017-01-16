News / World

Germany releases timeline on Christmas market truck attacker

FILE -The photo issued by German federal police on Dec. 21, 2016 shows 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri on a photo that was used on the documents found in the truck that plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin Dec. 19. AVolker Kauder, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel says he‚Äôs open to launching a parliamentary inquiry into whether authorities made mistakes in handling the Tunisian man who drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin. Attacker Anis Amri had been rejected for asylum but authorities had been unable to deport him. (German police via AP,file)

BERLIN — Germany has published a timeline of authorities' handling of the Tunisian man who drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and wounding scores.

The chronology, published Monday , details Anis Amri's whereabouts in Germany, his risk evaluation and his criminal behaviour . It shows he said as early as December 2015 that he wanted to buy firearms "to commit attacks in Germany" — a full year before the Dec. 19 attack.

Last February, state authorities declared him a potential threat. He was under surveillance by several German agencies, but they repeatedly concluded he did not pose a concrete or immediate danger.

Amri, who came to Germany in mid-2015, had been rejected for asylum but authorities had been unable to deport him due to paperwork problems.

