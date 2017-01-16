Iraqi troops advance in eastern Mosul amid fierce clashes

BAGHDAD — A senior Iraqi commander says fierce clashes between special forces and Islamic State militants are taking place in two neighbourhoods in eastern Mosul.

The head of Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces, Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, told Iraqi state TV on Monday that his forces pushed deeper into the Shurta and Andalus neighbourhoods . Al-Asadi described the streets as "clean" of the bombs that IS militants usually plant to derail the troops' movement.