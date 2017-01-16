Iraqi troops advance in eastern Mosul amid fierce clashes
A
A
Share via Email
BAGHDAD — A senior Iraqi commander says fierce clashes between special forces and Islamic State militants are taking place in two
The head of Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces, Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, told Iraqi state TV on Monday that his forces pushed deeper into the Shurta and Andalus
Since early morning, Iraqiya TV has aired a live feed from the front lines, showing thick grey smoke rising and Humvees passing by burnt-out buildings as explosions and gunfire rattled. The camera also showed the five-star Ninevah International Hotel from a distance, one of the city's iconic buildings located in a nearby