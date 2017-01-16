IS claims responsibility for killing of Jordan army officer

AMMAN, Jordan — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a shooting attack it said killed a Jordanian soldier earlier this month.

The U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant internet traffic, on Monday quoted the IS news agency Amaq as saying that an IS "security detachment" killed 1st Sgt. Bassam Hourani in the southern Maan province Jan. 6.

Jordan is fighting IS in Syria and Iraq as part of a U.S.-led military coalition. IS, in turn, has targeted pro-Western Jordan, including in a deadly December shooting.