Knights of Malta insist ouster over condom scandal was legal

VATICAN CITY — The head of the embattled Knights of Malta says lawyers have confirmed he followed the rules in ousting a top official over an old condom scandal that has led to a remarkable showdown between the ancient Catholic lay order and the Holy See.

In a Jan. 14 letter to the order's members, Fra' Matthew Festing insisted he was only protecting the Knights' sovereignty in refusing to co-operate with a commission appointed by Pope Francis to investigate the ouster.

Festing also sought to discredit Francis' commission, saying there were "serious accusations of a conflict of interest" involving three of its five members.