Man who killed intruder in trouble for what was inside house

HIALEAH, Fla. — A home-invasion robbery by four intruders that ended with a suspect shot and killed led to charges against the homeowner. But not for the death.

The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2jNo9Ij) police say Michael Mora is in trouble for what was found inside: a marijuana growhouse with about 202 pounds of weed.

The 37-year-old Mora faces no charges for the shooting death of South Miami-Dade resident, 25-year-old Lhosdanny Brena Colarte. For now, Mora's charged only with growing marijuana and trafficking marijuana.

Mora has served two Florida prison terms, one for robbery with a deadly weapon. So possession of a firearm as a convicted felon might result to further charges in Saturday's deadly shooting.

