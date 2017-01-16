Doctors Without Borders president pleads for dignity for refugees

The social media consensus may be that 2016 was the Worst. Year. Ever., but Doctors Without Borders – known outside North America as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) – has been having a difficult several years.



The organization was left holding the world’s (barf) bag as the major clinical provider on the ground during the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa. It’s still reeling from the 2015 U.S. airstrike on an MSF hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan that killed scores of patients and 14 staff.



Meanwhile, the charity that has been the world’s hospital for 40 years has taken on the role of the world’s ambulance, too, by manning three ships tasked with rescuing desperate, drowning migrants from the Mediterranean.



Metro spoke to Joanne Liu, a Canadian pediatrician and MSF’s international president, about her worries and hopes for global health in 2017, and how, despite being independent and neutral, the group has been forced into an activist role.



How bad was 2016 from your vantage point?



It was a tough year. Flouting of international humanitarian law happened over and over again. We pushed for the UN security council's resolution 2286 (2016) – it was actually passed unanimously and backed by 85 countries – but we didn’t have much of a change in the field.



(The resolution said) there are rules of war. We should spare civilians. If we are not applying those basic rules, we’re going to fall into total chaos.



As well 2016 has been a really, really, scandalous year for people who are in forced displacement. States have been flouting their commitment to giving protection and asylum to refugees, and as well treating with dignity anyone who is fleeing their (home) country.



Which countries specifically need to shape up?



Collectively, something needs to happen. But the European Union with the EU-Turkey deal is one of the big issues. They have (outsourced) the management of their border to Turkey, which already has three million refugees. They gave them [Turkey] (a deal worth 6 billion Euros) and said, “We don’t care, just take care of them.” Only 70,000 refugees will have access to Europe. This is really outrageous.



As you look into 2017, is the migrant crisis going to be your top issue?



My top priorities are the attack on the medical mission (in Kunduz); the follow up of that. Second is the forced displacement crisis. Third is legacy of Ebola, and fourth is the antimicrobial resistance crisis.



In a way, Ebola seems like the oldest possible news. But the suffering’s not over, though the epidemic is. What are the challenges around Ebola today?



About 15,000 people survived (the 2014-16 outbreak). Survivors are patients. They still carry the virus in their body fluids for a time, but as well they have (issues) like joint pain and eye issues, a lot of them also have trauma.



The other part of the legacy is developing tools to fight Ebola if it were to come around again.



Ebola was discovered in 1976. (In 2014) it had no vaccine, really, no specific treatment, and no rapid diagnostic test. This showed us the failure of the research and development model, which, today, is driven by market potential. So now a lot of people – philanthropy, government, NGOs – we’re saying we need tools to respond to potential bio threats. That’s going to be the biggest positive legacy of Ebola.



There are so many pathogens that are in a situation like Ebola and Zika were. We don’t know much about them, but they could break out at any time. Are there any particular microbes that keep you up at night?



Not particularly, because I don’t think I can predict the future. But a flu that would be like the (1918-19) Spanish flu is giving us the most concern.



How does the changing political climate – including the rise of far-right movements in the U.S. and Europe – affect your work?



In terms of the outcomes of the elections in the UK and in the States, it’s way too early to say. Does it create uncertainty? Yes. Will it have a rippling effect on Europe? Possibly.



Today what we’re concerned about is people looking at everything through the lens of security and domestic interests. That’s very short-sighted. We’ve never been so interconnected. We can’t think of our security in isolation of the rest of the world.



As an organization, you’re going through a pivot. When people thought of MSF 10 years ago, they weren’t thinking of people being rescued from the Mediterranean. What has that adjustment been like?



I’m glad that MSF has been able to morph and adapt to the needs of the population in need. This isn’t the first time we’ve done this. When HIV came, we didn’t know how to treat it. We developed the know-how as we went along. And I think that’s what we’re doing as well right now with the forced displacement crisis.



There’s increasing rhetoric that refugees and asylum seekers are not legitimate, that they’re queue jumpers …



Today, someone who is fleeing for his life is treated as a criminal when he arrives somewhere. Even if we don’t think someone is entitled to the label of refugee, they still should be treated with dignity. I think in the 21st century we should be giving dignity to every single human being on earth.