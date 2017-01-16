Pakistani filmmaker first-ever artist to co-chair WEF
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is about to become the first ever artist to co-chair the World Economic Forum.
A Monday statement from Chinoy's office says she will also speak at the 47th World Economic Forum's annual three-day meeting starting Jan. 17 in Davos, Switzerland. It says Chinoy regards it as a great
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has also left to take part in the meetings, which will convene 2,500 participants from 100 countries.