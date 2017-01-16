Pakistani woman gets death sentence for daughter's murder

LAHORE, Pakistan — A prosecutor says a court has sentenced a woman to death for burning her daughter alive for marrying a man of her choice in eastern Pakistan.

Abdur Rauf said judge Chaudhry Ilyas in eastern Lahore on Monday convicted Parveen Bibi of burning to death Zeenat Rafiq a week after her marriage to Hassan Khan last June.

Nearly 1,000 women are murdered each year in Pakistan by relatives in the name of family honour .

Rauf said the court sentenced Anees Rafique to life in prison for helping his mother kill his 18-year-old sister.

Defence lawyer Shahid Iqbal said the son had no role in the killing and was wrongly convicted.