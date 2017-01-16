Sustained gunfire heard in Iran's capital, Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran — Sustained gunfire has been heard in the Iranian capital of Tehran, with the city's mayor quoted as saying a drone was targeted.

Witnesses said some of the gunfire Monday sounded like it came from anti-aircraft guns. Citizens of Tehran ran to rooftops to see what was happening.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Tehran Mayor Isa Farhadi as saying the gunfire targeted a drone near restricted airspace in the capital. He said it wasn't clear who owned the drone, which he described as a quad copter.