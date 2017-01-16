The Latest: Media commentator Crowley not joining Trump team

NEW YORK — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

12:50 p.m.

Conservative media commentator Monica Crowley will not be joining the Trump administration following accusations of plagiarism.

That's according to a transition official.

Crowley had been slated to join Trump's National Security Council as a director of strategic communications. Her decision comes after CNN reported that several passages in a 2012 book written by Crowley were plagiarized. Publisher HarperCollins then pulled the book.

Crowley's withdrawal from her position was first reported by the Washington Times. The transition official confirmed the decision on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

___

10:00 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony.

The tough-talking Republican questioned whether the CIA director himself was "the leaker of fake news" in a Sunday night tweet.

The extraordinary criticism from the incoming president came hours after CIA chief John Brennan charged that Trump lacks a full understanding of the threat Moscow poses to the United States.