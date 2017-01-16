The Latest: The city where King was killed marks MLK Day

ATLANTA — The Latest on celebrations across the country for Martin Luther King Jr. Day (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Residents of Memphis, Tennessee — the city where civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. was killed — are honouring his legacy with neighbourhood events and a daylong celebration at the National Civil Rights Museum.

Volunteers on Monday fanned out across Memphis neighbourhoods where blight is a major problem to take part in a "MLK Day of Service." They picked up litter and trash along streets, at blighted homes, in empty lots and in parks in historic neighbourhoods such as Orange Mound and Soulsville.

Visitors to the National Civil Rights Museum gathered for performances, youth- centred educational programs, a blood donation drive and a food drive.

King was killed while standing on a balcony at the old Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968. The motel has been turned into the National Civil Rights Museum.

Civil rights leaders and activists are gathering at sites across the country to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

On the same day that Americans celebrate King's legacy, his son is scheduled to meet President-elect Donald Trump. Martin Luther King III will meet with Trump at Trump Tower in New York.

The meeting comes amid lingering tensions between the president-elect and Congressman John Lewis. Lewis is the civil rights leader who called Trump an "illegitimate president" and said he will not attend the inauguration.

Trump responded on Twitter that Lewis is "all talk" and said his Atlanta-based district is "falling apart."