UN experts: Sudan's Darfur conflict now limited to 1 area

U.N. experts monitoring sanctions against Sudan say the 13-year conflict in the Darfur region is now limited to the Jebel Marra area following the government's successful counter-insurgency strategy against two rebel groups.

The experts said in a report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Monday that Sudanese military action has forced the Justice and Equality Movement to operate mostly in neighbouring South Sudan and the Sudanese Liberation Army faction led by Minni Minawi to operate mainly across the border in Libya.

The experts say the conflict between the government and rebels is now limited to Jebel Marra where forces loyal to the Sudan Liberation Army's founder Abdul Wahid Elnur continue to control pockets of territory.