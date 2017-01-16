UN: Iran removes sensitive nuclear equipment from site

VIENNA — The chief of the U.N. atomic agency says Iran has complied with a key commitment of its nuclear deal with six world powers by removing sensitive equipment from a strategic underground site.

Yukiya Amano of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday that Tehran has met a deadline and taken "excess centrifuges and infrastructure" from what used to be the Fordo uranium enrichment facility.

The main focus of the nuclear deal is limiting Iran's uranium-enrichment capacities out of fear Tehran could spin uranium in its centrifuges all the way to levels used for the core of a nuclear weapon. Iran says it is not interested in such arms.