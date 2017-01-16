US extradites man to Dutch Caribbean in killing of student

MIAMI — A U.S. resident has been extradited to the Dutch Caribbean island of Saba to face charges in the April 2015 killing of an American medical student.

Dutch Caribbean law enforcement officials say the suspect will face charges that include murder, rape and possession of child pornography.

Sunday's announcement Sunday identifies the suspect only by his initials. But U.S. officials previously identified him as 31-year-old Senad Cejvan, who is a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina but has been a legal permanent resident of Missouri.