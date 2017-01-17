Air India creating women-only seating section to curb sexual assault

In an effort to combat sexual assault, Air India will be designating six seats in the front row of all its Airbus A320 aircraft for female passengers only.

Starting Jan. 18, the national air carrier will be following the lead of India’s other transit modes, like long-distance trains and busses, that already have reserved areas or seats just for women.

“We feel, as national carriers, it is our responsibility to enhance comfort level to female passengers. There are a lot of female passengers who travel alone with us and we will be blocking a few seats for them,” Air India general manager-revenue management Meenakshi Malik told The Hindu.

The segregated seats will be available on domestic flights only, at no additional cost to passengers.

This move comes a month after a woman was allegedly groped on an international Air India flight while she slept.

Seat segregation is a misguided move, former Air India executive director Jitendra Bhargava told The Hindu.