Amid questions, Romanian intelligence officer retires

BUCHAREST, Romania — A senior Romanian intelligence official announced his retirement Tuesday after a businessman indicted on wide-ranging corruption charges claimed he had a close relationship with the officer.

Florin Coldea, the No. 2 in Romania's main domestic intelligence agency for 12 years, said he wanted to step down to preserve "the dignity and military honour " of the agency and to not harm its activity.

On Tuesday, an internal probe absolved Coldea of any misconduct or illegal activity and recommended he resume his activities. However, the director of the agency, Eduard Hellvig asked President Klaus Iohannis to sign off on Coldea's retirement as rules require.

The inquiry came after businessman Sebastian Ghita boasted in footage that was broadcast daily on a private TV channel that he vacationed with Coldea and his family abroad, in the Seychelles, Italy and Disneyland in Paris, providing photos to support his claims.