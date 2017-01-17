China says 2,500 wartime Japanese chemical weapons destroyed

BEIJING — China's military says more than 2,500 abandoned Japanese chemical weapons collected from northern China, including Beijing and Tianjin, have been destroyed at a facility in Shijiazhuang in a four-year disposal process.

Japanese occupation troops left behind hundreds of thousands of chemical weapons at the end of World War II, and Tokyo is responsible for their cleanup under a 1997 treaty. China says thousands of Chinese have been killed or hurt since the end of the war in 1945 from accidents related to the buried weapons.