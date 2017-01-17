Czech boars still radioactive 31 years after Chornobyl
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — An agency in the Czech Republic says about a half of all wild boars in the country's southwest are radioactive and considered unsafe for consumption due to the 1986
The State Veterinary Administration said Tuesday that radioactive boars still roam the Sumava mountain range on the Czech border with Germany.
It says the animals remain contaminated nearly 31 years after the
The nuclear reactor's explosion sent a radioactive cloud over Europe.
Cesium, the key radioactive material released, has a half-life of some 30 years. It can build up in the body, and high levels are thought to be a risk.
Similar problems with radioactive wild animals were reported in Austria and Germany.