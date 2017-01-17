European Court fines Russia for banning US adoptions

PARIS — A provisional ruling from Europe's human rights court has ordered Russia to pay damages and legal costs to Americans who were barred from adopting Russian children.

Russia has three months to appeal the decision by the European Court of Human Rights.

The panel of seven judges, including one Russian, ruled unanimously Tuesday that Russia's application of a 2013 law that banned Americans from adopting Russian children was discriminatory.

The case was brought by 45 Americans who had been in the final stages of adoption procedures.