Evidence against Florida officer charged in killing released
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Prosecutors released the evidence collected against a Florida police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a black drummer whose vehicle had broken down on the interstate.
A key piece of evidence is a recorded phone call Jones had with a tow truck dispatcher as Raja is heard approaching. Raja is in plain clothes and never identifies himself as a police officer before opening fire.
Raja is charged with manslaughter and attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty. A court hearing where a trial could be scheduled is set for Feb. 21.