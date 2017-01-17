Ex-Virginia Tech student wants slaying trial moved

ROANOKE, Va. — A judge is considering a request to move the upcoming trial of a former Virginia Tech student charged in the slaying of a 13-year-old girl.

News media outlets report that Judge Robert Turk has taken under consideration the request from 19-year-old Natalie Keepers.

Keepers is charged with being an accessory to kidnapping and murder and with helping hide the body of seventh-grader Nicole Lovell last year. Nineteen-year-old David Eisenhauer is charged with first-degree murder, abduction and hiding Lovell's body. Their trials are scheduled for March.