German court to rule if lawmakers can ban far-right party
BERLIN — Germany's supreme court is scheduled to announce its verdict Tuesday on lawmakers' bid to outlaw a far-right party accused of promoting a racist and anti-Semitic agenda. It would be the first ban of its kind since 1956.
The German parliament's upper house, which represents the country's 16 state governments, applied for the ban at the end of 2013. It's the second attempt to ban the National Democratic Party, better known by its German acronym NPD.
Officials maintain the party violates the German Constitution and are keen to cut off NPD's state funding, to which all political parties are entitled.
There are questions, however, about how politically relevant the NPD remains.
The NPD's fortunes have declined further since then. For a decade, it held seats in two eastern German state legislatures, but it lost the last of those seats in September.
The rise of the nationalist Alternative for Germany party, which has assailed Chancellor Angela Merkel for allowing in large numbers of migrants and appeals to a much broader range of protest voters, has helped erode its support.
In 2003, the court rejected that bid because paid government informants within the party were partially responsible for evidence against it. Officials say there's no evidence from informants this time.