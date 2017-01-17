Going bananas? Israeli zoo scrambles to find missing monkey

JERUSALEM — Israel's largest zoo is scrambling to find a monkey who swung out of a tree and escaped from the wildlife park near Tel Aviv.

The "Safari," located in the adjacent city of Ramat Gan, is asking the public to help find Kuner, a 17-year-old wedge-capped capuchin monkey who fled on Monday — likely after a fight with rival males in his enclosure.

Spokeswoman Sagit Horowitz says the 3 kilogram- (6.6 pound-) Kuner is about the size of a cat and poses no danger. She urged people to be careful if they see him and avoid making loud noises that could scare him away.