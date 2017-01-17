In the dark: Major power outage hits Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM — Large parts of Amsterdam were hit by a power outage early Tuesday, snarling traffic around the city as trains and trams were halted and many road signals stopped working.

Electricity provider Liander said that 360,000 homes were left without power in the early hours of Tuesday. Power was restored to homes throughout the city by just after 8 a.m. (0700 GMT; 2 a.m. EST).

Problems on trains to and from the Dutch capital continued well into the morning, with national railroad operator NS advising commuters to delay their travel. Trains to and from busy airport Schiphol also were halted by the power problems.