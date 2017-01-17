Jordan charges 2 senior ex-officials in social media protest

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan's state security court has charged a former member of parliament, a retired major general and six others with incitement after they joined social media protests against expected price increases.

The unusual decision to file such charges against senior ex-officials signalled a widening crackdown on dissent.

Pro-Western Jordan faces growing security and economic challenges. The government has announced price increases, including for fuel and electricity, to reduce debt.

Defence lawyer Abdel Qader al-Khatib says the eight, arrested over the weekend, were charged Tuesday and would remain in jail while the investigation continues.