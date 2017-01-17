Key numbers in the mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370
CANBERRA, Australia — The Indian Ocean search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has been suspended almost three years after the Boeing 777 vanished. Here's a look at some numbers associated with the tragic mystery:
40: Number of minutes Flight 370 had been flying before air traffic control lost contact with the plane on March 8, 2014. The plane was on a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing when it disappeared from radar and communications and went off course for reasons that remain unknown. Investigators used automatic signals sent to a satellite to determine the plane had flown thousands of miles to the eastern Indian Ocean before crashing.
239: Lives lost in the disaster — 227 passengers and 12 crew. Most of the victims — 152 — were Chinese.
3: Countries most involved in the search: Malaysia, China and Australia. The plane is believed to have crashed closest to Australia's shores.
27: Number of months spent on the search, which took longer than initially expected, mainly because of hostile winter weather.
$160 MILLION: Amount of money spent on the search. Australia has agreed to pay $60 million and China $20 million. Malaysia has paid $80 million and has agreed to pay the balance of the final search cost.
MORE THAN 20: Pieces of debris confirmed or thought to have come from the plane since a wing flap was found on a west Indian Ocean island in July 2015.
