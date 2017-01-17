Lawsuit against Subaru heading to trial in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A trial is set to begin in a lawsuit against Subaru nearly eight years after a fatal Cabell County car wreck.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2jUNv7b) the trial is slated for Jan. 23 in Kanawha County.

Claims made against Subaru are all that remain from lawsuits filed in 2011 by the families of 47-year-old Carole Crawford, 16-year-old Meaghan McGuire Crawford and 15-year-old Kelsey Kuhn. The three were killed when a Ford Explorer struck the Crawfords' Subaru Forester head-on on West Virginia Route 10 between Huntington and Barboursville in 2009.

The Subaru subsequently caught fire and its occupants couldn't escape, despite attempts by people who stopped to help.

The lawsuit alleges that the construction of the Subaru contributed to the deaths. Subaru vehemently denies the allegations against it.

