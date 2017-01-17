Macri defends Argentina's spy chief after alleged link

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's president is defending the country's spy chief after a news report linked him to the biggest corruption scandal in Brazil's history.

The local newspaper La Nacion reported last week that Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht paid spy chief Gustavo Arribas nearly $600,000 in 2013 through a black market money dealer who has accepted a plea bargain. La Nacion alleged the money was deposited in a Swiss bank account.

President Mauricio Macri said Tuesday he doesn't understand the alleged link between Arribas and Odebrecht, and the spy chief will explain it when he returns from vacation next week.