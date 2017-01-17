Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and health care companies.

Comerica fell 4.5 per cent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Drugmaker Celgene lost 3.4 per cent .

The British pound rose sharply against other currencies after British Prime Minister Theresa May said her country will remain open to new trade opportunities even as it withdraws from the European Union's single market.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,266.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 19,832. The Nasdaq composite lost 36 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 5,537.