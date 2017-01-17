Mexican governor: kids were given water instead of medicine

MEXICO CITY — A governor in Mexico says state-run hospitals apparently gave children water instead of chemotherapy treatments.

Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes Linares made the accusation while describing accusations of malfeasance and corruption under his predecessor, fugitive ex-Gov. Javier Duarte.

Yunes Linares told a news conference Monday that investigators had uncovered evidence of the medical fraud.

In his words, "We have tests on a medication given to children, a pediatric chemotherapy that wasn't really a medication, it was an inert substance, practically distilled water."

Yunes Linares said that "tests are being completed and at the right moment, complaints will be filed."

Duarte faces charges of money laundering and organized crime.