Miami Seaquarium criticizes del Castillo for orca campaign

Miami Seaquarium says it won't release its orca named Lolita to "appease a fringe group" that includes Mexican actress Kate del Castillo.

Del Castillo and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a campaign Tuesday calling for the orca's release. In the videos, del Castillo says Lolita is suffering in a small tank, and she urges people to boycott marine parks.

In a statement, Seaquarium General Manager Andrew Hertz said it would be "reckless and cruel" to move the "healthy and thriving" orca from its home for the last 46 years.