North Texas police detective killed, suspect barricaded

LITTLE ELM, Texas — A police detective has died after being shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighbourhood .

Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Detective Jerry Walker died Tuesday night at a Denton hospital hours after the shooting.

Meanwhile, a standoff continued at a house with an armed man suspected of firing the fatal shot.

Authorities say the episode began about 3 p.m. Tuesday with the report of a man outside a house, armed with a long gun. Denton County sheriff's Lt. Orlando Hinojosa (ee-noh-HOH'-sah) says officers arrived to find an armed man screaming at them from a backyard.

As officers withdrew, the man ducked into the house and fired from a window, striking Walker.