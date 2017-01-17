Oregon ocean tragedy underscores need for greater awareness

SALEM, Ore. — One moment, Jayson Thomas was on the Oregon beach with his 3-year-old son. The next, they were gone, swept away by a "sneaker wave" as his wife looked on.

These were but the latest deaths caused by sneaker waves. A leading expert says they are a particular threat in the Pacific Northwest. Tuba Ozkan-Haller of Oregon State University says there needs to be greater awareness to prevent future tragedies.