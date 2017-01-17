News / World

Oregon ocean tragedy underscores need for greater awareness

In this photo provided by the Oregon State Police taken Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, OSP troopers on all-terrain vehicles search a beach about two miles north of Cape Blanco, Oregon, where a father and his young son were swept out to sea Sunday as they walked near the surf. (Oregon State Police via AP)

SALEM, Ore. — One moment, Jayson Thomas was on the Oregon beach with his 3-year-old son. The next, they were gone, swept away by a "sneaker wave" as his wife looked on.

These were but the latest deaths caused by sneaker waves. A leading expert says they are a particular threat in the Pacific Northwest. Tuba Ozkan-Haller of Oregon State University says there needs to be greater awareness to prevent future tragedies.

Ozkan-Haller is carrying out a three-year research project to devise a sneaker-wave early warning system that could be broadcast and published by the National Weather Service.

