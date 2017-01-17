Rights groups concerned by disappearances of Myanmar pastors

YANGON, Myanmar — Human rights organizations are alarmed about the disappearances of two Baptist pastors who had shown journalists a church allegedly damaged by airstrikes by Myanmar government forces who are fighting ethnic Kachin rebels.

Langjaw Gam Seng and Dumdaw Nawng Lat were summoned to an army base in northern Shan state in northeastern Myanmar on Dec. 24. The area has been the scene of heavy fighting between the government and a coalition of four ethnic guerrilla groups.

Human Rights Watch and Fortify Rights expressed concern Tuesday that the two men had been forcibly disappeared. The statement said the military had denied responsibility for their disappearance.