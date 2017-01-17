Security centre in New Jersey for Liberty State Park closed
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The security screening
Visitors in New Jersey trying to visit the statue or island are being ferried to Lower Manhattan, where they can be screened at a security facility in New York City's Battery Park. Ferries will return to New Jersey.
Officials are trying to come up with a contingency for visitors if the
National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says there was bowing visible Tuesday in the tent-like screening
Willis says about 100 to 300 passengers take the ferry daily from New Jersey in January, compared to 5,000 to 7,000 in July.