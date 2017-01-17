Supreme Court hears case over deportations

WASHINGTON — The Obama administration is seeking to persuade the Supreme Court to retain a federal law that makes it easier to deport immigrants who have been convicted of crimes.

The justices on Tuesday heard arguments in the administration's appeal of a lower court ruling that struck down the law as unconstitutional. The case concerns a provision of immigration law that defines "crime of violence." Conviction for a crime of violence subjects an immigrant to deportation and usually speeds up the process.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants who are convicted of crimes.

It was unclear from the argument how the court would rule.