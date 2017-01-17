The Latest: Budget plan includes free tuition, tax relief

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's state budget proposal (all times local):

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's latest state budget proposal includes free tuition for middle class students, big investments in water quality and help for families struggling to pay for child care.

The Democrat released the details of the $152 billion budget plan Tuesday. Lawmakers are likely to tweak the budget, which they hope to approve before the new fiscal year begins April 1.

Cuomo told reporters Tuesday night that it was crafted to help middle class families burdened by high taxes and the rising cost of a college education.

The $153 million college affordability plan would make state university tuition free for middle-class in-state students.

Other budget items include $1 billion in new public education spending, an expanded child care tax credit and $2 billion over five years for water quality.

