The Latest: Interstate 84 in Oregon shut down for ice storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on the ice storm in Oregon (all times local):

State transportation officials have shut down a 45-mile section of Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River due to icy conditions.

The closure came Tuesday afternoon as freezing rain swept into northwest Oregon, including parts of Portland.

An ice storm warning was in effect in the Portland metropolitan region and the Columbia River Gorge until 10 p.m. Pacific.

Portland can expect one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of ice, but areas east of Interstate 205 and into the Columbia River Gorge could get an inch or more.

Oregon has been pummeled by snow and below-freezing temperatures for days, but a warming trend starting Wednesday could mean flooding later in the week.