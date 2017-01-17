The Latest: Kildee: Snyder must do more to fix Flint crisis

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on Gov. Rick Snyder's State of the State address (all times local):

Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee says Gov. Rick Snyder must do more to resolve Flint's water crisis a year after it was a major focus of his State of the State address.

The Republican governor will deliver his seventh annual speech Tuesday night. Kildee, a Democratic congressman who may run for governor, says the Flint emergency is Snyder's responsibility and "they need to do more."

Flint's water quality is improving after it became contaminated with lead due to improper treatment. But residents are still using faucet filters or bottled water.

Kildee, speaking with reporters in Lansing, says the crisis isn't over.

He says he hasn't decided yet on running for governor in 2018 but doesn't think voters are ready to move beyond the presidential race to focus on another election.

___

1 a.m.

Gov. Rick Snyder will deliver his seventh State of the State address to a joint session of the Michigan Legislature.

The Republican's speech Tuesday night comes a year after he devoted much of his address to discussing Flint's water emergency at a time he faced heavy criticism for failures that led to and prolonged the crisis.

He will again surely discuss Flint, where officials say lead levels continue to decrease. The state has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars toward the man-made disaster.

Snyder has been tight-lipped about his speech. But he has spoken often of how Flint's woes should spur a commitment to replacing aging water pipes and other infrastructure across Michigan.