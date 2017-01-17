The Latest: Lavrov denounces Trump dossier as 'provocation'

MOSCOW — The Latest on a news conference by Russia's foreign minister (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Russia's foreign minister has denounced a dossier on President-elect Donald Trump compiled by a former British spy as a "rude provocation."

Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday contemptuously referred to the dossier's author as a "runaway swindler from MI6" without citing his name. The dossier was compiled by Christopher Steele, a former British spy who served in Moscow in the early 1990s.

The dossier claimed that Russia has evidence that Trump engaged in sexual activities while on a trip to Moscow and alleged that members of his inner circle met secretly with Russian officials and that Russia conducted hacking and disinformation campaigns to affect the U.S. election. Trump has rejected the allegations as "fake news" and " phoney stuff."

Lavrov described the claims as part of "absurdities" and "fakes" aimed at hurting Trump.

___

1:10 p.m.

Russia's foreign minister says that Moscow is ready to sit down for talks with the incoming U.S. administration.

Sergey Lavrov says that along with nuclear arsenals, the agenda for such negotiations should also include new hypersonic weapons, missile defence , weaponization of space and other issues.

Lavrov made the remarks while commenting on President-elect Donald Trump's statement that he might consider lifting sanctions against Russia if it's willing to make nuclear arms cuts.

Lavrov saw Trump's statement as an offer to engage in nuclear arms control talks and help lay the groundwork for them by reviewing the issue of sanctions. He argued that some commentators misinterpreted Trump's statement, saying that he didn't see it as an offer to cut arms in exchange for cancelling the sanctions.

___

11:55 a.m.

Russia's foreign minister says that Moscow is inviting representatives of the incoming U.S. administration to attend upcoming Syria talks in Kazakhstan.

Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference Tuesday that Russia is encouraged by President-elect Donald Trump's focus on combating terrorism.

He voiced hope that Russian and U.S. experts could start discussions on fighting terrorism in Syria, in Kazakhstan's capital when Syrian government and opposition representatives meet for talks on Monday.

He said "we hope that the new administration will be able to accept that proposal," adding that the talks in Astana will offer "the first opportunity to discuss a more efficient fight against terrorism in Syria."