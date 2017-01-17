Turkey's pro-Kurdish party leader faces 142 years in prison

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says prosecutors are seeking up to 142 years in prison for the chairman of the country's pro-Kurdish party.

Anadolu Agency said Tuesday that an indictment accuses Peoples' Democracy Party Chairman Selahattin Demirtas of being a leader of Turkey's outlawed Kurdish rebels and holds him responsible for street violence that broke out in 2014 and led to more than 30 deaths.

Figen Yuksekdag, who co-chairs the party known as HDP, faces up to 83 years in prison, according to the same indictment.

The government alleges that HDP — the nations' third-largest party — is linked to the rebels. The party denies the accusation.