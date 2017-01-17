UN mission says vigilantes have impunity in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A new report by the U.N. stabilization mission in Haiti rebukes local authorities for a losing battle against vigilante violence.

The human rights section of the U.N. mission says Haitian authorities have displayed "passivity" or "even a tolerance" of people taking the law into their own hands.

There has been only one conviction in a lynching case out of 483 incidents and 59 arrests reported by the U.N. mission between 2012 and 2015.

Frederic Gouin is co-ordinator of a legal analysis unitin the U.N. mission. He says the report found that "inaction is merely a result of lack of will more than lack of resources or capacity."