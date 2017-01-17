UN mission says vigilantes have impunity in Haiti
A
A
Share via Email
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A new report by the U.N. stabilization mission in Haiti rebukes local authorities for a losing battle against vigilante violence.
The human rights section of the U.N. mission says Haitian authorities have displayed "passivity" or "even a tolerance" of people taking the law into their own hands.
There has been only one conviction in a lynching case out of 483 incidents and 59 arrests reported by the U.N. mission between 2012 and 2015.
Frederic Gouin is
The findings have been submitted to the Haitian prime minister, but his office has not made any comment.