WikiLeaks says Obama clemency may have saved Manning's life

LONDON — WikiLeaks says President Barack Obama may have saved Chelsea Manning's life by granting the former Army intelligence analyst clemency, but adds that the decision doesn't make up for the harm she has suffered.

The statement came after Obama announced Tuesday that Manning would be released May 17, cutting her sentence by almost 30 years.

In a tweet soon after the announcement, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange thanked "everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning's clemency. Your courage & determination made the impossible possible."

Assange didn't mention his earlier pledge that he would agree to U.S. extradition if Obama granted clemency to Manning.