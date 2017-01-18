6 civilians killed in rebel strike in Yemen's Taiz

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say a rocket fired by Shiite rebels has killed six civilians in the war-torn city of Taiz.

They say the Wednesday strike hit a residential area inside Taiz. It comes one day after six civilians were also killed outside the city, which is known as the cultural centre of Yemen.

Clashes between rebels and forces loyal to President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi have been ongoing for nearly two years.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters.