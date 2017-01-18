Bosnian Serb nationalist leader dismisses US sanctions

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Bosnian Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik has dismissed U.S. sanctions imposed on him for obstructing the peace accords that ended Bosnia's war two decades ago, calling it a reversible act of revenge by the departing Obama administration.

Dodik, who is the president of Republika Srpska, Serb-run part of Bosnia, said Wednesday he was confident his relationship with the U.S. will improve when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced a day earlier that it is designating Dodik for threatening national sovereignty by defying a ruling of Bosnia's constitutional court.