Chicago cop charged with murder in fatal off-duty shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has been charged with first-degree murder after the off-duty shooting of a 38-year-old unarmed man earlier this month.

Authorities say Lowell Houser was off-duty when he became involved in a confrontation with Jose Nieves on Jan. 2. Police later said Nieves did not have a weapon.

Howell is a 28-year veteran and is appear for a bond hearing Thursday. He has been stripped of his police powers.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has said the officer and Nieves were involved in a prior confrontation.

The charge comes days after the U.S. Justice Department released a scathing report on the Chicago Police Department, concluding it frequently used excessive force.