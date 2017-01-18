Choreographed lights coming to NYC bridges, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York City's bridges will soon be outfitted with choreographed lights programmed to blink and change colour according to music or other cues.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo discussed the new lights with reporters Tuesday night during a briefing on the state budget.

The Democrat says that while the choreographed lights have been installed on bridges in other cities and states, he envisions a spectacle unlike anywhere else.

The LED lights will be installed on all seven bridges operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Cuomo says the new lights will actually save money because LED lights last longer and are more energy efficient than regular lights.

Critics have dismissed the idea as a gimmick.