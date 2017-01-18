Christie: Wife refused to move to Washington for Trump post

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has turned down several jobs in the Trump administration because his wife refuses to move to Washington.

Appearing on New York radio station WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" program Wednesday, Christie said Trump did not offer him a job he considered exciting enough to leave his office and his family.

Two of the couple's children live at home and are in high school.

Christie is in the final year of his second and last term as governor.