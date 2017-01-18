News / World

Donald Trump wax figure unveiled in London museum

Yak hair was used to recreate Trump's famous hairdo.

Madame Tussauds unveil the wax figure of US President-elect Donald Trump, days ahead of the American's Presidential Inauguration in Washington in London, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The figure will now reside in Madame Tussauds' Oval Office alongside fellow famous politicians and global icons also immortalised in wax.

AP Photo/Frank Augstein

London's Madame Tussauds museum has unveiled a wax figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump days ahead of his inauguration.

The figure, dressed in a navy suit, red tie and an American flag lapel pin, now stands in the museum's mock-up of the White House's Oval Office, next to other key leaders and politicians past and present.

Finishing touches were added on Wednesday, with the installation due to open to the public on Friday.

Sculptor David Gardner said he and a team of around 20 worked on the figure for six months. Yak hair was used to recreate Trump's famous hairdo.

