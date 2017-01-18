Edward Snowden's Russian residence permit extended

The Russian government has extended the residence permit for NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Maria Zakharova, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said the former intelligence contractor’s eligibility to stay in the country has been extended for “a couple of years.”

Snowden’s Russian lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, told a local news agency that the permit’s new expiry date is 2020, but that the American would have the right to apply for Russian citizenship as of next year.

Snowden has been living in Russia since 2013 after the U.S. government cancelled his passport while he was in transit.

Zakharova’s post appeared to be in response to a column written by former CIA acting director Michael Morell that suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin would send Snowden back to the United States as an “inauguration gift” for president-elect Donald Trump.

“The essence of what the CIA man is saying is an ideology of betrayal,” Zakharova wrote. “You’ve let it slip, Mr. Morell, that for your agency it is quite normal to offer up people as gifts and to give up those who are seeking protection.”

Russia’s announcement comes one day after President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of another leaker, Chelsea Manning.

Convicted under the Espionage Act, the former Army intelligence officer was serving a 35-year sentence for leaking classified documents and video to WikiLeaks to, in her words, expose American "bloodlust" abroad.

Manning has been held at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, frequently in solitary confinement. LGBT advocates have been demanding her release from such conditions, warning about the effects life in a men’s prison will have on a transgender woman. Her lawyers say she tried to commit suicide twice last year.

“We are all better off knowing that Chelsea Manning will walk out of prison a free woman,” said Chase Strangio, an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer who is representing her.